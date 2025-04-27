Mostly Myth

Mostly Myth

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Grimalkin's avatar
Grimalkin
1d

She sounds like some of my husband's former bosses.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Constantine Markides
Benjamin J Curtis's avatar
Benjamin J Curtis
1d

More than black flies? How long has it been since you springed in Maine? If you still insist on standing by this comment, that’s really saying something?

I’m not convinced she’s the mantis, sounds to me like you might have been.

Absolute power corrupts, but minimal power can too. I’m just glad to know you & not her.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Constantine Markides
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Constantine Markides
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture