Today is Tell a Story Day. You know the Homeric days are long gone when we have to designate a storytelling day.

That said, I appreciate the sentiment. So here’s a story. It’s an old one—something I wrote in a past lifetime while working on a farm on Maine’s Mount Desert Island. It came from an unkind place, but a true place—my venom was genuine.

It’s also a true tale. I never tried to publish this because, despite my antipathy for the protagonist, I didn’t want her to read it. I wasn’t quite so cruel.

But enough time has passed. I don’t know if she’s still alive. If she is, I hope she never sees this. And if by some one-in-a-million freak chance she does, my current self says, “I’m sorry. Another me, from another time, wrote this.” (My past self, however, still mutters, “Pfff. It’s on you. You earned every word.”)

A New York heiress owned the farm. She visited once that summer. I warmly introduced myself, complimented her on the glorious estate, and then slipped in that we weren’t making enough. She asked our salary.

“Eight dollars an hour.”

“And what do you think you should be making?”

“Twelve to fifteen.”

She paused. “Okay, let’s start everyone at twelve and see how it goes.”

This was the sole Cesar Chavez moment of my life. The farm manager (the predecessor of the one I write of) was furious when she found out. “You’ve really ruffled my feathers,” she said. But it was too late. The rest of us got our raise.

I’m not sure why she was so angry. It wasn’t her money.

Another time, one of the owner’s New York friends came to tour the farm. She extended her hand: “Martha Stewart.”

I shook it and, with equal gravitas, said “Constantine Markides.”

Martha was, in fact, quite nice. This was before prison, so maybe she got harder after that.

The new farm manager was pissed that I, not she, got to give Martha Stewart the tour. The managers always seemed to have a gripe with me.

The place was called Folly Farm. Once, I flew six heads of lettuce from Bangor to New York City so the owner could serve fresh organic, baby greens from her very own farm at her Upper East Side dinner party. When I exited the LaGuardia arrivals terminal, a box of lettuce under my arm, a man in a black suit was waiting for me, holding a sign: FOLLY.

And now, on with the story:

she calls herself a troglodyte. indeed she does look like she spends her days underground far from sunshine in stale winding tunnels down where her voice would echo where the rock walls cannot walk away. my history with her is long and tortuous or so it feels. I met her on a farm not exactly a farm, more like a modern day gardens of Versailles I once visited Versailles and since then cannot understand why people refer to it as a grand place. I detested Versailles. I detested its shapely shrubs, its dainty arrangements its ladies of leisure. I detested its dullness more than its snotty excess. so duchesses, barons please: if you must be decadent at least be interesting. I feel about this farm precisely as I felt about Versailles. this was the backdrop to our encounter. it was on this farm that she and I worked. now she longer works. now she goes on “walkabouts” with her clipboard exerting her mental efforts or she sits passenger side on one-man errands not as navigator but as chattering monkey. occasionally she does work if you can call it that she wraps baby lettuce roots in paper towels and then arranges them in zip lock bags six to a bag, gently tucked in so as not to tear the delicate leaves. she labels the ziplocks with her beautiful handwriting a flourish of curls and swoops it is very cute and hard to miss. she then remarks on the elegance of the baby lettuce in the ziplock asks that you too remark on its elegance and moves to the next bag. welcome to life on Versailles. she is a homesteader and over lunch she talks about her critters as she calls them she eats white bread bologne sandwich and little Debbie crème puffs and talks about self-reliance a true Nietzschean she thinks protests are mob mentality instead she believes in unexpressed solitary integrity in quiet rectitude in fighting to defend ourselves from communists, from terrorists like in Nam meaning Vietnam meaning she knows about it and I don’t. whenever she talks I feel a constricting in my throat the likelihood of heart-attack rises iron rusts the birds stop singing and fly away lest they fall dead from the branches. she has some phrases that she likes that she uses over and over phrases like “aint that a hoot” or “you believe, you receive” or “and that’s a good thing” or “and that’s a bad thing.” these slogans are driven into your brain and with horror you hear yourself sometimes using them. self-loathing follows. she especially likes to quote Animal Farm she knows one phrase from it very well: “All animals are equal but some animals are more equal than others” had Orwell known how often she would recite it he would never have written that phrase maybe never have written at all. but it is a telling phrase for her to chant and it is a telling book for her to quote from. she learned much from that book for there was once another farm manager but through tooth and fang the manager was overthrown and now long live comrade napoleon the troglodyte is in. totalitarianism takes many forms and little dictators crop up in even the pettiest of places in a high-pitched voice crooning as if you were three, she talks or rather, she jabbers. talk can be interesting, informative, stimulating. that is not what she does. what she does is repeat her inanities, dozens of times in the span of minutes. sometimes she is kind enough to rephrase them, to use different words even a different arrangement of the same words. sometimes those small details are enough to keep you from contemplating murder or suicide. usually they are not enough. My God, she jabbers. you wonder about her larynx, her vocal chords. you wish she took up sign language heavy smoking. you open the door to the torture chamber where she works, the ‘prep-room’ as she calls it (sadist that she is) and like a flood of stench, her chatter hits you. she has mastered the art of torture through monologue. her tongue has been doubly practiced, both in talk and in kissing ass. rarely does one find such an unabashed ass kisser. these types are in great demand especially in the higher circles, among the nobility of our day. usually ass-kissing is a private consummation a discreet act between consenting parties between the kisser and the ass but with her it is a public spectacle: the ass need not be there she will still kiss its memory it is for all to behold, to take note. it is her way of declaring her loyalty of asserting authority by serving authority. it is the pride of the house slave over the field slave worse than slavery for it pretends to be something it is not. it is this hypocrisy that so disturbs me: the pretense that there is something noble and virtuous in our work. there is neither nobleness, nor virtue in this non-work. there is only folly. like most everyone on the farm I have no illusions about what I do. I rent myself out. I whore myself for the dough. it is that simple. yes it is inglorious degrading but better always to face the stinking truth than to bury your head in it yet she revels in the stink she is one of those rare sorts who takes pride in her subservience in her deference to idiotic frivolity in her submission to the foolish whims of the moneyed. I can see her now: the command given to her by the master (the kind and generous lady as she calls her) her squat legs breaking into scurry her pigtails swaying at her lower back with the need to obey, to feel worthy by attaching herself to something worthless. never before in all my quarrels and passions have I ever held another human creature another living creature in such low esteem. I prefer the vole the black fly the aphid the thready fungus that grows under rot I prefer even the most indolent and dependent among the wealthy even them, with all their drowsy comforts—their chefs, their chauffeurs, their maids, their breezy mansions— with all their protective minions—their lawmakers, their judges, their media, their armies— even for these ethicless buttercups I have more esteem. true, I do not admire them I think their influence and wealth should be challenged but what they do is understandable—they are wealthy and content to remain so, perhaps tossing some nickels and dimes in their wake to keep the hordes quiet and to feel magnanimous while they dine. if I were in their riding boots, I would likely do the same. so the wealthy I understand. but when the poor, those who actually do the work, subordinate themselves to the wealthy, when they gawk and fawn over them, exult them like gods, and scorn the other poor who work like them then I must say there is no more pathetic sight in all humanity no greater pinnacle of human miserableness nothing else that can evoke such pity, disgust and lifelong cynicism. she is the pinnacle of that pinnacle the Platonic form of “pathetic.” consider yourself graced by the gods if you have not come to know her. let this writing be a warning to you a mere taste of what might await you if your lives somehow entangled brief as it might be like the manager before her it is obedience she wants but she is worse all humans are cogs in the wheels of institutions but some are more coggish than others she is one such cog. as did I, she used to condemn the overthrown manager of mistrust, favoritism, paranoia, deceit, despotism, efforts to suppress wages, to reduce us to menial robots on command. all of this she now practices with unprecedented devotion far surpassing her predecessor. she wants not only obedience but workers without heads only two ears, sprouting from the neck just enough to inform the body as to Her will. I cast my vote that despotic managers should be without heads and while I am at it, without upper bodies too just asses on legs. but despotic managers like to have heads especially this one her head is her planning unit, her pentagon it is the place from which the forces are sent forth. the venom, it rolls out her mouth, seeps from her ears, dribbles out her eyes. she does not attack outright cannot be blunt in her spite. instead she insinuates she suggests and she persists until you too are unhappy miserable through the bones like her. like god, she tries to create man in her image. with me, alas, she succeeded. but I thank her for leading me into her suffering hell. she has helped me recognize my deeply flawed nature. she has brought out the pettiest in me. she has made me aware of my own depravity, my true cowardice the murderousness in my soul. she has taught me to be like Iago smiling while spreading my poison backstabbing instead of confronting sullying the sun through nasty comments, suspicious suggestions cheerful kidney punches. as you can tell I have learned much from her. but she is not alone in this world. she could not have survived alone. she has a companion a kind, docile man a long-suffering man a foolish man judging by the fact that he is the formal farm manager but she runs the show (to the extent puppets ever run things) and judging by the fact that they have no children together it is widely believed that she has stolen his testicles and hides them somewhere in a jar he is hers he is the buffer between her and the wolves she would have been torn apart long ago had it not been for him she owes him her life or at the very least his balls this troglodyte I once somehow liked her then the liking turned to indifference then to pity and then the gentle sentiments ended. in my more spiritually advanced moments, the pity returns but that is rare. now even her form in the distance makes me uneasy deeply troubled and any pleasant thoughts I might have had vanish with the bleeding sky she too once liked me but now I am on the other side the Enemy. she still plays friend, she smiles the mouth still moves it cannot do otherwise but now there is fear in her eyes suspicion and rightly so: I too would be suspicious if she felt towards me as I feel towards her. in fact if I were her I would flee change my identity or at the very least just shut up. in one of the greenhouses there is a praying mantis. the mantis eats crickets. she attacks like a tiger: patiently crouching, waiting for the cricket to make the first move. the cricket always does but too late, and the mantis suddenly has the cricket wrapped in her long green arms and begins to eat it alive from behind, just below the head. the mantis is always hungry and I often wonder: “would that she were larger, she might enjoy a troglodyte” patiently crouching waiting lunging for the pigtails.