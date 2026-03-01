Mostly Myth

Mostly Myth

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Benjamin J Curtis's avatar
Benjamin J Curtis
Mar 1

If history has taught us anything, war is the answer, or at least that’s what my history book says. We seem condemned to repeat no matter the results. Nothing has ever gone wrong in the Middle East before right? Always appreciate your perspective.

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1 reply by Constantine Markides
Benjamin J Curtis's avatar
Benjamin J Curtis
Mar 2

Nope, I did mean “war is the answer,” but my sarcasm filter was off, sorry.

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1 reply by Constantine Markides
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