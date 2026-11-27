“Sale Ends” by Banksy, 2006

From the archives, in honor of Black Friday.

This is a reverse poem. Read it from top to bottom, then from bottom to top:

Black Friday is back, so start stuffing that sack!

Just ignore those tycoons who possess everything, who tell you

You can own nothing and be happy.

The richest among us know

True happiness lies in enjoying the fruit of life.

Keep amassing the goods of commerce, whether treasures or trinkets,

For misery and dissatisfaction hound those who

Own little to nothing

Remember that true freedom is when you

Pursue, acquire, accrue.

And beware false prophets who try to deprive you of joy, who urge you to

Find your contentment within, not without.

(NOW READ FROM BOTTOM TO TOP)

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