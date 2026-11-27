From the archives, in honor of Black Friday.
This is a reverse poem. Read it from top to bottom, then from bottom to top:
Black Friday is back, so start stuffing that sack!
Just ignore those tycoons who possess everything, who tell you
You can own nothing and be happy.
The richest among us know
True happiness lies in enjoying the fruit of life.
Keep amassing the goods of commerce, whether treasures or trinkets,
For misery and dissatisfaction hound those who
Own little to nothing
Remember that true freedom is when you
Pursue, acquire, accrue.
And beware false prophets who try to deprive you of joy, who urge you to
Find your contentment within, not without.
(NOW READ FROM BOTTOM TO TOP)
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This really works, and how true it is. The older I get, the less I buy. No more shoe obsession, no more fancy threads, no more expensive coffee, but I still buy too many books.