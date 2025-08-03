IN THE CYPRIOT MILITARY, conscripts undergo a month of “combat school” after boot camp. None of the conscripts in my camp were excited about this: teenagers legally compelled to spend two years in the army are rarely enthusiastic about additional training.

I, meanwhile, was a 30-year-old with a reduced three-month service due to my age. I was more ethnographer than begrudging conscript. Normally I would be sent directly to my assigned army camp after basic training. Along with four other zealous three-monthers, I requested to stay on for combat school.

We immediately regretted it.

On the first day, our cadet officer had us form two lanes and pick up all trash in sight. Afternoon training consisted of scrubbing the barracks walls. Either our officers had recently been inspired by The Karate Kid or combat school would follow in the same surrealist vein as boot camp.

wax on, wax off

The next day was spent idling by the firing range. We each shot twenty bullets—ten in the morning, ten after dark—and spent the rest of the time lounging in the tall grass and against the shelter walls. The rifle sight and barrel were indistinguishable in the dark. No one had told us you had to shine a flashlight on the sight for the yellow dot to glow. The sergeant’s only advice was “just send ’em,” so there was nothing to do but shoot blindly into the void.

combat school at its toughest.

On day three, a corporal informed me that National Guard Headquarters had ordered all five of us three-monthers to report to our designated army camps. No reason given, though he speculated a commanding officer was pressed for manpower.

I had my own theory. The Defense Ministry Spokesman had recently discovered, due to a blunder of mine, that I was now in the army. We weren’t on bad terms, but I suspected he didn’t want journalists snooping around combat school. So he yanked me out—along with the others, to mask the intervention. I didn’t mind. From what I’d seen, I wouldn’t miss much.

I’d been assigned to infantry. My camp was in the capital, Nicosia, overseeing sentry posts along several miles of the Green Line. By the time I arrived, the commander had left for the day. The deputy signed me an overnight furlough and told me to return at seven a.m.

My morning meeting with the commander was brief. When I walked in, he told me I should stomp to attention and state my name. I did—although like a true arphas, I stomped with my left foot instead of my right. He didn’t seem to notice.

“Bravo,” he said. “I’m putting you on the Green Line for sentry duty. One of the soldiers there is afraid of the Turks, so you’ll take his place. Okay?”

“Fantastic.”

He looked surprised, as if he’d expected objections.

“When do I go?”

“Today. They’ll pick you up within the hour.”

Six hours later, my ride arrived.

I spent the morning waiting in the office, chatting with a few 19-year-old conscript officers.

“You’re thirty!” one of them exclaimed. “The commander shouldn’t send you to the Green Line!” He shook his head. “You should be here, in headquarters—come in at seven, leave by one-thirty, go home.”

But I was pleased. I dreaded the office as much as they craved it. Sentry duty on the Green Line seemed a far more appealing way to pass my remaining two months.

The permanent officers in the office had nothing better to do than harass the conscripts.

“Know what scalping is?” one burly officer growled at a corporal, grabbing him and miming the action. “Like this. That’s how we’ll treat the Turks… Indian style.” He took great pleasure playing the genocidaire.

“If I find a Turkish commander, you know what I’ll do?” He pinched the kid’s cheek, who laughed uncomfortably. “I’ll take his skin and shave it off, slice by slice.”

The martial spirit was alive and well in him, especially around defenseless teenagers.

My ride arrived just after two. The two conscripts detoured to gawk at high school girls spilling out of class in stockings and skirts before finally delivering me to my Green Line outpost.

To be continued Wednesday