STANDING FOR TWO HOURS during those cold February night shifts was tedious, so I came up with an exercise routine. The bulletproof vest hanging from an iron hanger worked for curls and shoulder raises, the ammo box for triceps kickbacks, the helmet for overhead extensions. I paired vest and box for shrugs, squats, and lunges. Despite its makeshift nature, the workout was still more rigorous than boot camp.

I also paced the post often, which sometimes prompted a Turkish sentry to train his binoculars on me. They were unabashed, keeping them fixed even when I looked straight back. My first reaction was absurd indignation. Yes, we were enemy sentries whose job was mutual voyeurism, but still—rude.

I, too, used my binoculars on them but tried to be discreet at first. If they looked back, I’d instantly lower mine or shift my gaze elsewhere. It was ridiculous to play it coy, but I couldn’t shake the peeping tom feel. After a few weeks, though, I overcame my self-consciousness and stared back without shame.

When you stand guard on a demilitarized zone, boredom is the main enemy, so any activity across the ceasefire line is riveting. One morning, a convoy appeared: two jeeps and a black Mercedes with a Turkish flag. The sentries snapped to attention, bellowing their names and ranks. We never saluted with such zeal.

It was clearly a high-ranking inspection—perhaps a brigadier. After phoning it in to headquarters, I leaned against the sandbags and enjoyed the show through my binoculars. After the sentries finished yelling, the visiting officer, laden with red insignia, climbed onto the post with a man carrying a clipboard. The two sentries faced my direction, cradling their guns, and shouting answers about landmarks and our positions. It was all very theatrical and silly, as army protocol tends to be.

A few olive tree branches blocked my view, so I stepped into the yard for a clearer look—unfortunately, giving them one too. The officer noticed me watching and darted behind a wall. He wouldn’t reappear until I returned to my sandbags. When he finally did, he saw I was still there and ducked again. He stayed hidden for fifteen minutes before driving off.

In hindsight, it was my most satisfying sentry duty. It’s not often you make a senior Turkish officer duck away like a jittery criminal.

As much I loathed the Turkish military presence, I felt no animosity toward the sentries. Like us, they were completing mandatory service. The main difference was birthplace—a flimsy reason for hatred, though one of the most common.

I’d heard stories of rock-throwing across the Green Line: spotlights smashed, sentries knocked unconscious, one Turkish soldier in the walled part of Nicosia supposedly paralyzed after tumbling from his post. Stones had flown both ways from our outpost, but I never had any belligerent exchange. The most hostile act any Turkish soldier aimed at me was a wave and cheerful “Good morning!” in Greek.

Relations weren’t always so warm. One afternoon, as a conscript came to relieve me, the Turkish sentries began cursing him in Greek.

“They recognize me,” he said, raising his middle finger. “Faggot Turk!” he shouted back. “Fuck your mother!”

A few of our sentries made a sport of trading insults, and the Turks always answered in Greek. Greek Cypriots knew a few Turkish curses (“Fuck your mother” was the go-to), but their vocabulary was limited, so the abuse stayed mostly in Greek.

The insults weren’t always verbal. One of our guys routinely climbed onto the perimeter wall and pissed toward their post. I once got a photo mid-stream, though the Turkish soldiers had already turned their backs on him.

watering the Green Line

Usually the cursing was harmless enough—more entertainment than malice. Still, everyone had a gun and plenty of ammo on hand.

One late afternoon, while I was on the rooftop post, there was a crack to my right like a rifle shot. I spun but saw nothing. The Turkish sentries had their binoculars trained on our other post. I later heard our man on duty—let’s call him Marios—had fired a round. He denied it, claiming it was a blown tire.

It wasn’t so easy to fire a bullet, though. Unlike the Turkish soldiers, we didn’t carry loaded guns: magazines stayed within arm’s reach, and the loading chambers were taped over with plastic—impractical in combat, but wise for an army of teenagers.

I’d initially thought the no-magazine rule was a ridiculous handicap. But it wasn’t long before I changed my mind. I’d forgotten how knuckleheaded your average eighteen-year-old male can be. It only takes a few hotheads to start playing cops and robbers across the Green Line for all hell to break loose.

The buffoonery of sentries probably constitutes the greatest threat of renewed conflict along the Green Line.

And a few weeks later, I watched it come close.

TO BE CONTINUED