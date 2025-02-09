In an unprecedented turn of events, the United States has reelected William McKinley as its 47th president. Historians are baffled, given that McKinley has been dead since his assassination in 1901. His supporters, nostalgic for the days of tariffs, territorial expansion, and the gold standard, argue that a dose of 19th-century America is just what the country needs.

Upon his resurrection (this time an assassin’s bullet failed to thwart him) President McKinley addressed the nation from the Capitol. Flanking him were the corporate titans of his day: Cornelius Vanderbilt of Tesla, SpaceX and the Boring Company; John D. Rockefeller of Amazon; J.P. Morgan of Facebook; Andrew Carnegie of Google; and Henry Clay Frick of Apple.

The symbolism wasn’t lost on McKinley’s Cabinet members, who watched on, envious, from the back row. It may, however, have been lost on his supporters, who were out in the cold, cheering him on.

McKinley wasted no time reviving his imperial ambitions. “We annexed Hawaii, we can annex Canada,” he proclaimed, as panicked Canadian officials assured its citizens that the Americans were just being shitty towards them as usual.

He also set his sights on Greenland. “This isn’t a real estate deal; this is manifest destiny,” McKinley asserted, dispatching a fleet of newly launched nuclear-armed steamships to begin negotiations with Denmark. “They have the best ice,” he added.

In the Middle East, McKinley stunned the world by announcing America’s plan to claim Gaza and turn it into the next Riviera, which he noted would be a beautiful arrangement not just for his son-in-law but for everyone.

“I call it Mediterranean MAGA,” McKinley said.

“Or MIGI, as we in Israel call it,” quipped a grinning Cheshire cat at his side. “Make Israel Greater Israel.”

if you look closely in the lower left, you may discern the stirrings of a boner

When asked about the legal and ethical complexities of ethnic cleansing, McKinley waved a hand dismissively. “Did anyone think we could take the Philippines? Yet look how nicely that turned out for us.”

An aide whisper into McKinley’s ear that the Philippines had gained independence in 1946. Mckinley spluttered Diet Coke across his desk. “This nation has gone to hell in my absence,” he murmured, wiping his jacket and slamming the Presidential Call button.

A valet promptly arrived with a silver platter. “Beautiful, thank you,” McKinley said, as the valet set the Diet Coke before him. “Tell Little Marco to add the Philippines to the list after Panama.”

On the trade front, McKinley revived his namesake tariff, aiming to protect American industries from foreign competition in fentanyl production. Critics argue this will trigger trade wars and higher consumer prices, while supporters claim it will revive critical domestic production of top hats and monocles.

McKinley has always been an outlier in policy and character. When he first took office, he rejected the grand beards of his predecessors, choosing instead to remain clean-shaven. He sacked National Security Advisor John Bolton for allegedly refusing to shave off his mustache.

“He’s no great leader,” groused Bolton. “Just look at his baby face. Great leaders don’t just shape history—they shape facial hair.”

At the close of the 19th century, facial hair was synonymous with authority, but McKinley’s smooth upper lip signaled a break with tradition—an embrace of modernity, industry, and the corporate interests that put him in power. Now, in 2025, history repeats itself, but in reverse, and with major implications for the economy.

How, exactly? Three days before his inauguration, McKinley launched a MCKINLEY cryptocurrency coin. Within days it soared to a $14 billion market cap, not because of market enthusiasm, but due to rumors the coin may be tied to the growth of the President’s upcoming facial hair. Investors flocked in, betting on the possibility of whiskers.

Yesterday, the Treasury Department confirmed the rumors. Unlike foreign-owned bullion, fiat-backed stablecoins, or ungovernable Bitcoin, the MCKINLEY coin would be pegged to a scarce and indestructible metric that the American people could trust—the President’s mustache growth. Each phase of mustache expansion would correspond to a controlled increase in the national money supply. A fuller mustache would mean monetary expansion, a trimming would signal austerity. Just as McKinley once solidified the gold standard, so too would he now shore up the economy by establishing the “Mustache Standard.”

A handful of early investors have already made fortunes on MCKINLEY, especially those who anticipated a government shitcoin. One such early adopter, speaking from his lambo, claimed there were clues in advance, like the Vice President’s beard and pro-crypto stance. “I thought the coin would be pegged to a beard, but close enough. To the moon, baby!”

The Treasury also announced a limited NFT mint of McKinley’s first 10,000 mustache hairs, with the first release already surpassing the entire Cryptopunks market cap.

McKinley confirmed that all proceeds will go toward the construction of a big, beautiful casino in Gaza.

