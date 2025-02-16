Share this postMostly MythMUSIC - The StormCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreMUSIC - The Stormtwo songsConstantine MarkidesFeb 16, 20257Share this postMostly MythMUSIC - The StormCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1ShareJ.M.W. Turner, The Storm,1840-45Something different today. Two pieces I composed. Best listened to with headphones.“We are all in the same boat, in a stormy sea, and we owe each other a terrible loyalty." -G. K. Chestertonopening1×0:00-1:18Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.the storm1×0:00-2:28Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Share Subscribe7Share this postMostly MythMUSIC - The StormCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1SharePrevious