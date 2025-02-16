J.M.W. Turner, The Storm ,1840-45

Something different today. Two pieces I composed. Best listened to with headphones.

“We are all in the same boat, in a stormy sea, and we owe each other a terrible loyalty." -G. K. Chesterton

opening

the storm

