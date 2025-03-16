Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

Oh, the places you won’t go! The risks you’ll never take! The roads you’ll never travel, The dreams you’ll let forsake. Never smell the flowers, Avoid the great unknown, Just build a little fortress Where you'll huddle all alone. Don’t you climb that mountain, No, it’s far too steep, too high. Stay down in the valley Where the air is stale and dry. The ocean’s far too wavy, The sky’s too full of clouds. Keep your feet on polished ground And blend in with the crowds. Don’t run too fast, don’t skip, don’t move— You’ll trip! You’ll fall! You’ll die! The world’s a filthy Petri dish— Stay clean! Stay safe! Comply! Stay away from rivers, You might just meet a fish. Never take your shoes off Cuz, yuck, the mud goes SQUISH! Bland food’s best: no salt, no zest, No spice that might entice. Don’t pet dogs: they bite, they’re gross, They even carry lice! Carry antiseptic, The world is so unclean. The sun will give you cancer, The grass is never green. Don’t catch cold (or worse, a thought), Don’t catch a point of view. Just nod and smile and sanitize (God knows who's next to you). Don’t challenge or provoke, Don’t dare to disagree. Just tell folks what they want to hear— That’s safer, can’t you see? Don’t you ever speak your mind Lest someone disagrees. Cloak yourself in bubble wrap From forehead to your knees. Don’t upset your nation state, Don’t question, don’t explore. Just tiptoe through your tidy life, Bolt shut your bedroom door. “But I want some adventure, I want to see the wild.” You dare to dream? What tripe you say, You reckless, wayward child! Stay inside forever Where the dangers never show, And let your screen’s soft glow replace The life you’ll never know!