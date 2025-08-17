All sentry shifts were two hours. Off-time ran four or six hours, depending on how many from our barrack were on furlough. Each day you also pulled a two-hour shift as “weapons-cage guard”—translation: tidy the living room. There were occasional morning or afternoon exercises and weapons training, which usually involved laying the rocket launchers or machine guns on a tarp and sitting around them in pretend training.

Sometimes the commander assigned projects, which might range from weeding and planting flowers along the porch to building a U-shaped sandbag barrier by the front door. It was fine for role-playing. In the morning, as you gently lowered a geranium into the flower bed, you might imagine you were a cheerful homesteader, while in the afternoon, as you crouched experimentally behind the sandbags you’d just filled and stacked, you’d imagine you were under threat of imminent assault. This was Cyprus, so such juxtapositions hardly counted as absurd.

It was mandatory that you kept your G3 assault rifle hanging across your chest during sentry duty. No one did. Only when the officer on duty approached did anyone snatch the rifle from where it leaned. The other conscripts often shook their heads at me because I wore my gun, at least for the first few weeks. It was too much work constantly watching for patrols. I preferred to pace the rooftop, looking off into the overgrowth with a wandering mind rather than back at the roads and residential areas. I grew lazier with time, but early on, I didn’t mind shouldering the ten-pound G3.

responsibly (and self-seriously) shouldering my G3

Sentry duty could be numbing. Two hours on, four off, round the clock, and the novelty of standing guard on a UN ceasefire line quickly fades. There were, of course, ways to combat the monotony. Some brought porn mags or crosswords, which they’d shove under a rock or toss onto the roof when a permanent officer approached. Portable PlayStations were also popular, although if caught with one you were guaranteed “jail time.”

“Jail time” didn’t mean bars and wardens—it meant losing furlough and tacking the days onto the end of your service. Serious offenses could earn you weeks; a PlayStation was worth ten days.

In my first few weeks on sentry duty, I took loose sheets for scribbling. Later, I smuggled in pocket-sized poetry books. I attempted to read a novel, but that was short-lived. Poetry, taken a few lines at a time, is better suited for illicit reading. By the second month, I was editing a manuscript I’d finished the previous year. I carried only a few sheets at a time so I could pocket them if needed. Four hours of solitude per handful of pages—the most careful edit that manuscript ever got. And still not enough for publication.

I also kept a harmonica on hand and played an hour or two a day. Across the line, some Turkish and Turkish Cypriot soldiers did the same. One had a superb voice, and his mournful Phrygian lines perfectly complemented the garrisoned landscape. I was lucky to have him as an enemy.

Most borders scar the land, but in Cyprus that scar had gone to seed. As separation barriers go, the Green Line must rank as one of the world’s most beautiful. One upside of the military impasse after the 1974 coup and invasion is that large areas have been off limits to developers. And there’s no larger stretch of inaccessible terrain than the UN-monitored Green Line, which is 300 km long and several kilometers wide in places. There’s been no construction there for more than three decades—meaning you can be a five-minute drive from the city center and feel like you’re in the boonies.

The Dead Zone has thus become a well-guarded relic of the Cyprus topography three decades ago. Unlike the rest of Nicosia, the homes along the Green Line had breathing room between them: lemon orchards, olive groves, extensive yards with chickens.

In fact, the buffer zone is now the closest thing Nicosia has to a central green space (it may not be open to the public, but at least as of 2006 it’s mine-free). ‘Green Line’ is a fitting name for this verdant swath—but only by bureaucratic coincidence. It could have just as easily been The Blue Line or The Black Line or even The Thin Red Line. The label dates to the intercommunal fighting of 1963, when a British General drew a line across a map of Nicosia to delineate the boundary between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots, who’d already segregated within Nicosia at that point.

He used a green pencil.

TO BE CONTINUED

