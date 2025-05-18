“Puritanism: The haunting fear that someone, somewhere, may be happy.” ― H.L. Mencken

A few weeks ago, I found a ragged copy of The Vintage Mencken (1955) abandoned on the street. I seized the moment—as in, the book—because until then I’d only known Mencken through disembodied quips. And for good reason. His witticisms rank with Mark Twain and Oscar Wilde. They’re so distinctive they spawned their own descriptor, something between a language and a breaded meat: Menckenese.

Menc·​ken·​ese(s) : the peculiarly vigorous racy flamboyant and often caustic style characteristic of the journalist Mencken or a style patterned on or resembling that of Mencken -Merriam Webster

Even if you’ve never heard of him, you may recognize some of his one-liners—here’s a few, by category:

On Power

“Democracy is the theory that the common people know what they want and deserve to get it good and hard.” “The whole aim of practical politics is to keep the populace alarmed (and hence clamorous to be led to safety) by an endless series of hobgoblins, most of them imaginary.” “No one ever went broke underestimating the intelligence of the American public.”

On Hypocrisy

“Conscience is the inner voice that warns us somebody may be looking.” “There is always a well-known solution to every human problem—neat, plausible, and wrong.” “Misogynist: A man who hates women as much as women hate one another.”

On Sex

“Marriage is a wonderful institution, but who would want to live in an institution?” “Adultery is the application of democracy to love.” “Love is like war: easy to begin but very hard to stop.”

I could go on, but you get the idea. Like love and war, Mencken is hard to quit once you start.

He was a rogue in the truest sense—both best and worst. Let’s begin with the worst. There are plenty of reasons not to like Mencken. He left no shortage of bigoted, racist, anti-Semitic, and downright venomous statements.

Consider this:

“I find it difficult to work up any regret for the heroes butchered in World War II. Anyone silly enough to believe in such transparent quacks as Hitler, Mussolini, Stalin, Roosevelt, and Churchill, leaves the world little the loser by departing from it.”

To be fair, this was from a private memo—unlike a similarly themed public quip by Trump, who shares Mencken’s talent for offense but none of his literacy, about John McCain in 2015 : “I like people who weren’t captured.”

Or here’s another, which was in print in his Treatise on the Gods (keep in mind that his friend, co-founder of The American Mercury, and publisher, Alfred Knopf, was Jewish):

“The Jews could be put down very plausibly as the most unpleasant race ever heard of… They have vanity without pride, voluptuousness without taste, and learning without wisdom.”

This is proper anti-Semitism—not the if-you-criticize-Israel-you’re-an-antisemite variety currently fashionable among America’s freshly awakened Woke Right, those modern-day Sleeping Beauties who, with a change of administration and a smooch from Trump, have transformed overnight from nihilistic culture warrior Pepe the Frogs into moralizing, finger-wagging Princess Snowflakes.

(To be fair to the woke right—and their complicit liberal enablers—this new appetite for hauling off college students over unapproved speech is hardly an American invention. Germany is doing its share too. Who, after WWII, would have imagined that in the 21st century German police would be arresting Jews for protesting genocide? Ah, those pesky anti-Semitic Jews.)

And then there’s Mencken’s writings on—well, everything. It’s tempting to compartmentalize Mencken as racist, anti-Semite, chauvinist, etc. But, no, you must zoom out. He was an equal-opportunity misanthrope. No one escaped.

Take his loathing of FDR, whom he dismissed as a “snake-oil vendor.” His Roosevelt Derangement Syndrome predates the term but set the template. Its modern variants include knuckle-dragging conspiracists obsessed about Obama’s ‘secret Kenyan birth certificate’ and his smoking gun of a middle name or the security state-loving talking head counterparts who frothed for years over Trump’s ‘Russia collusion.’

For my part, it only took 14 pages into The Vintage Mencken to come across something deeply unsettling. In “The Baltimore of the Eighties” (that’s the 1880s), he recalls a boyhood pastime:

When we caught one [a fly] we pulled off its wings and watched it try idiotically to escape on foot, or removed its legs and listened while it buzzed in a loud and futile manner. The theory taught in those days was that creatures below the warm-blooded level had no feelings whatever, and in fact rather enjoyed being mutilated. Thus it was an innocent and instructive manner to cut a worm into two halves, and watch them wriggle off in opposite directions. Once my brother and I caught a turtle, chopped off its head, and were amazed to see it march away headless. That experience, in truth, was so astonishing as to be alarming, and we never monkeyed with turtles thereafter. But we got a good deal of pleasure, first and last, out of chasing and butchering toads…”

Mencken doesn’t just admit to childhood cruelty—he documents it like a budding war criminal. Yes, he gestures at the pseudoscience of the era, which held that cold-blooded creatures felt no pain. But lest you feel any absolving mercy for him, he goes on to detail his beheading of turtles and butchering of toads. In comparison, Hemingway’s big game hunts read like PETA outreach.

Mencken relished his role in muddying moral waters. He’s happiest as unreconstructed bad boy. And though recognized as one of the most influential American prose stylists, he was arguably its most influential troll. His lesser spiritual descendants now squat on X (né Twitter), tweeting and retweeting shitbombs at everyone and everything.

His scorn didn’t spare his own profession, either. As the man considered the most important American literary critic of the 1920s said, “Criticism is prejudice made plausible.”

Like us, Mencken was often wrong. Sometimes, way wrong—he was just more eloquent and compelling than the rest of us in hawking his castles built on quicksand. The brilliance of his social commentary didn’t extend to politics and economics. His insights into the shortcomings of democracy, for example, were countered by a weird reverence for pre-WWI authoritarian Germany (perhaps an odd byproduct of his Nietzsche fixation and soft spot for the Übermensch.)

The white supremacists who now cite him approvingly would have galled him. Yes, he wrote nasty stuff—I shared some earlier. But he was also the first white editor to publish black writers including James Baldwin. He campaigned against the Ku Klux Klan. He ridiculed New York Nazis as “morons.” He advocated for the admission of Jewish refugees in the 1930s, back when it was unpopular, and even sponsored a Jewish family. He wrote that black Americans were “superior to the whites against whom they are commonly pitted”—a claim that, in its own racial absolutism, unwittingly echoed the prejudices he mocked. After all, race prejudice, as he put it, is “one of the most preposterous of all the imbecilities of mankind.”

Mencken was, in short, both outrageously inconsistent and consistently outrageous. A master of putting others in boxes, he could not be boxed himself. He was never dull. Never safe. And never one to march in step.

In an age when politics is all cosplay and tribalism, when our ruling classes are presided by catatonics and narcissists, when bullshit wafts permanent in the air, we could use more Mencken. Fewer partisans, more iconoclasts. Fewer cheerleaders, more bullshit detectors.

So read him. Absorb him. Let his bile drip into your bloodstream like vitamin D. Because odds are, you’re deficient.

And never forget:

“Every decent man is ashamed of the government he lives under.”

Henry Louis Mencken. (1880–1956) Bomb thrower. Insult artist. Misogamist. Doting husband.

