The Houthi PC Signal chat shitshow needs no introduction. Unless you’ve emerged from a tech-free silent Vipassana, you know that Mike Waltz’s errant thumb has become the most consequential digit of the 21st century.

(The previous record was held by another appendage—this one belonging to French pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati, whose penis unceremoniously knocked down the bar at the 2024 Paris Olympics, ruining his dreams of a medal.)

This Signal story oozes intrigue and mythery, so let’s give it a swirl and explore its body, legs, and floral bouquet. Here’s how it went down:

NSA BEAST MODE

The National Security Advisor invited his security state and trade homies onto a social media app to exchange flexing bicep emojis and precise bombing details for, once again, another Middle Eastern country.

Never mind that Trump criticized Biden for the exact same thing last year, back when he liked to think of himself as a great peacemaker:

J.G. BALLARD ALPHABET SOUP

Unbeknownst to him, Waltz added Jeffrey Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, to the 19-member group. Who doesn’t occasionally mix up contacts on a message thread? Instead of adding the intended JG—most likely trade rep Jamieson Grier—he looped in Jeffrey Goldberg. Or maybe he thought he was adding John Grisham for a future dramatization?

Damn that macular degeneration! C’mon, Mr. Waltz, you’re in your 50s—it’s time for reading glasses.

WHO LET THE DOGES OUT?

In the aftermath, Trump and Musk defended Waltz. Why? Well, because any Department of Government Efficiency warrior values meritocracy and excellence, and Waltz is clearly excellent. It’s precisely because he looped in a journalist that he’s so smart. How?

Well, Trump always appreciates chaos and recognizes that looping in a journalist can be replicated in future Bomb [choose your country] Signal groups. Why? Because hostile actors might think the U.S. was attacking them when it wasn’t—keeping enemies (and, sure, allies too!) in perpetual confusion and disarray. This is what Trump’s supporters call 4D chess—sometimes 5D chess, even 10D (!!). There’s no limit to big brains. See his whipsawing tariff policy for another chess move.

Musk, for his part, supports Waltz’s hospitality toward the fourth estate because he’s such a fan of transparency, which is obviously why he tweets his every thought.

HOUSTON, WASHINGTON, WE HAVE A PROBLEM

The problem is that Trump despises Jeffrey Goldberg. What troubles him isn’t that Waltz accidentally looped in a journalist—it’s that Waltz might be schmoozing with deep state troglodyte Jeffrey Goldberg. Poor Mike: caught between a rock and a hard place, or as ancient Greeks put it, Scylla and Charybdis.

THIS SUCKS, WHAT DO I DO?

Mike, you needed to become Houdini to get out of this one. But you failed to pull a Magic Mike move. Instead, you told Laura Ingraham that Goldberg’s number got “sucked in” to your phone. That’s like a man stammering to his wife that the sexts on his phone somehow got sucked in.

Or like her shrugging and saying, “No problem, honey, because just the other day the neighbor’s schlong somehow got sucked into my mouth.”

NOTHING TO SEE HERE, FOLKS

Nothing classified was released. That’s what the Secretary of Defense said (defensively, of course) when questioned on the tarmac. That’s also what DNI director Tulsi Gabbard and CIA director John Ratcliffe said before Congress.

This worked fine until Goldberg, accused of lying, released the rest of the Signal exchange, including precise strike targets and times. Oopsie. That does look pretty classified.

Nevertheless, White House Spokesman Karoline Leavitt, stepping up to the contortionist requirements of her job and defying stereotypes of blonde simplemindedness, invoked the semiotic differences between “war plans” and “attack plans” while simultaneously twisting her body into a circus-worthy pretzel.

Imagine if The Atlantic had published those messages before the missiles launched. Goldberg would probably have been charged under the Sedition Act and be eating his last meal right now.

After all, if it wasn’t classified, why use a privacy-focused messaging app? They could have just posted everything on X and kept it all in the social media family.

Nothing was classified. Indeed. And two plus two equals five, and the clock struck thirteen.

IT’S COMPLICATED

Instead of admitting that he committed the equivalent of a booty call on a national security thread, Waltz had to pretend he’d never even met Goldberg. But we have this thing called photography, which complicates matters:

“Waltz and Goldberg sitting in a tree, K – I – S – S – I – N – G…”

Further complicating matters is that Waltz and Goldberg are old school neocons, morally committed to delivering bombs to people in need. This may explain why Goldberg was in Waltz’s phone in the first place. They probably met at some Neocon Love Fest—perhaps the one in that photo—and exchanged numbers after recognizing their ideological passion for one another.

Trump, of course, insists he isn’t a neocon warmonger. But considering his rearming of Israel as it returns to its cherished task of flattening Gaza (which prompted the latest Houthi attacks) and his latest greenlighting of missile strikes on Yemen, he’s certainly playing the part.

If it looks like a neocon, drops bombs like a neocon, and does Miriam Adelson’s bidding like a neocon, then it’s probably a neocon.

Maybe Trump should just add Goldberg’s contact info.

HILLARY REDEEMED

Another disastrous fallout for Trump? Hillary Clinton looks righteous. When Goldberg posted The Atlantic piece, she reposted it with the words, “You have got to be kidding me.” She would have added, “Lock Him Up,” but she’s a neocon too. So while she may despise Waltz, she likely prefers him over whoever would take his place. (See IT’S COMPLICATED for details.)

LESSONS LEARNED

SOCIAL MEDIA ETIQUETTE 101 — Never post anything your mom, daughter, or Atlantic editor will read. And why didn’t they use that fancy encrypted government software that the Pentagon spends billions of dollars to develop? Because these aren’t deep state swamp creatures. They are people of the people, and so they use software of the people. (It’s definitely not because Signal conversations can’t be retrieved through Freedom of Information Act requests.) THE PERILS OF PEER PRESSURE — J.D. Vance, the only who openly doubted the planned attacks (“I think we are making a mistake”), eventually submitted to the group will. He prayed for victory, whatever that means, and when he learned a bombed residential building had collapsed—killing a target, his girlfriend, and surely everyone inside—he wrote “Excellent.” Excellent?? Whoo-hoo, War on Terror! YOU MUST CHOOSE, BUT CHOOSE WISELY — Add your contacts carefully and think before you emoji:

LOOKING BACK

Let’s wind down on a literary note. Faulkner once wrote, “The past is never dead. It’s not even past.”

Which brings us to what Mike Waltz once wrote:

LOOKING FORWARD

Let’s end on optimism. Maybe the government will soon list a new job opening:

Seeking a National Security Advisor to the National Security Advisor. Only experienced social media users should apply. Must pass an eye exam.

Job creation, baby!