“The earth makes a sound as of sighs and the last drops fall from the emptied cloudless sky. A small boy, stretching out his hands and looking up at the blue sky, asked his mother how such a thing was possible. Fuck off, she said.”
- Beckett
The customs house makes a sound as of ledgers sighing shut, and the last shipments fall from the emptied, tariffed sea. A chubby American boy, stretching out his hands and looking up at the bare shelves, asked the Chinese candy shopkeeper how such a thing was possible. Gǔn dàn, she said.
Which Becket said that? Thomas or Samuel? Made me laugh.
On the bright side, the extremely capable hands of the UK government and royalty are now managing a Chinese steel factory.