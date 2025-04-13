Pieter Bruegel the Elder, Children’s Games , 1560 “The earth makes a sound as of sighs and the last drops fall from the emptied cloudless sky. A small boy, stretching out his hands and looking up at the blue sky, asked his mother how such a thing was possible. Fuck off, she said.” - Beckett

The customs house makes a sound as of ledgers sighing shut, and the last shipments fall from the emptied, tariffed sea. A chubby American boy, stretching out his hands and looking up at the bare shelves, asked the Chinese candy shopkeeper how such a thing was possible. Gǔn dàn, she said.

