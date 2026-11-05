Picasso, Head of a Horse, Sketch for Guernica, 1937

Once upon a time, not so very long ago, two little old elephants lived in a large red house by a river.

Their house was cramped, which made them quarrel often. They preferred their former home, a stately white house, but their neighbors, the donkeys, had thrown them out and moved in instead. So the one little old elephant decided to bake a gingerbread man whom they could leave on the donkeys’ doorstep. Surely, the donkeys would take him inside, and before they could eat him, he would open the front door for the elephants.

The little old elephant mixed the flour, sugar, butter, corn syrup, ginger, baking soda, and egg to make the gingerbread dough.

But something went wrong with the recipe. The TV from the other room was so loud (her husband was going deaf) that it distracted the little old elephant in the kitchen. She measured the ingredients wrong and made the oven too hot. And you know what happens when you have too much dough and too much hot air!

Still, the little old elephant rolled the mixture out flat and cut it into the shape of a gingerbread man.

Then she iced his eyes, mouth, and nose, and stuck three pieces of red licorice as buttons.

At last the gingerbread man was ready to be baked, and the little old elephant put him into the oven and went to the living room to watch TV with her husband.

Half an hour later the little old elephant opened the oven door and took out the baking sheet.

There, on the baking sheet, lay the gingerbread man. He was blazing orange and grinning in a way that made the two old elephants very nervous indeed.

“This one isn’t quite right,” said the one little old elephant.

“I don’t like the look of him,” said her husband. “We’d better get rid of him.”

But just as they reached for him, the gingerbread man suddenly leapt off the baking sheet and landed on the kitchen floor with a loud crack.

Then he dashed for the door.

1918 illustration

“Stop!” cried the little old elephant. “Come back! You weren’t supposed to do that!”

“Stop!” cried her husband. “We didn’t mean to make you!”

But the gingerbread man was far too fast for them.

He burst out of the house and ran down the road laughing.

“I can outrun little old elephants!” he shouted. “Run, run as fast as you can. You can’t catch me, I’m the Gingerbread Man!”

And off he ran.

The gingerbread man ran through the yard and into another, where a cat was perched out on a windowsill, watching Access Hollywood on the television inside.

The cat looked up. “What’s this I hear about you grabbing pussycats? Don’t even think about grabbing me.”

“That depends,” said the gingerbread man. “Are you a first-rate pussy?”

“Pussycat” by Mirza Čizmić, 2025

“I’m a hungry pussy!” she cried, licking her whiskers. “And I’m going to eat you!”

But the gingerbread man only laughed.

“I’ve outrun two little old elephants, and I can outrun you. Run, run as fast as you can. You can’t catch me, I’m the Gingerbread Man!”

And off he ran.

Soon he came upon a horse standing beside a fence.

“Stop!” cried the horse. “You promised to build a great big wall around the farm.”

“And I will!” said the gingerbread man. “It will be the biggest, most beautiful wall you’ve ever seen.”

“But you said the neighbors would pay for it,” said the horse.

“Of course they will!”

“But the neighbors say they won’t.”

“Then you pay for it!” said the gingerbread man, laughing.

The horse reared up, but the gingerbread man skipped off. “I’ve outrun two little old elephants and a hungry pussy, and I can outrun you. Run, run as fast as you can. You can’t catch me, I’m the Gingerbread Man!”

And off he ran.

A little farther down the road, the gingerbread man came upon a giraffe, a zebra, and a hippopotamus standing beside a watering hole.

“Good morning!” said the giraffe politely.

“Where are you from?” asked the gingerbread man.

“We’re from Africa,” said the giraffe.

“Africa?” cried the gingerbread man. “Why do we keep letting animals in from shithole countries?”

The giraffe gasped. The zebra was speechless.

“How dare you!” said the hippopotamus. “I’m going to gobble you down for that!” The hippopotamus opened his mouth so wide the gingerbread man could see all the way down his throat.

The gingerbread man only laughed. “I’ve run away from two old elephants, a hungry pussy, and a horse, and I can outrun you too,” he said. “Run, run as fast as you can. You can’t catch me, I’m the Gingerbread Man!”

And off he ran.

The gingerbread man ran on until he reached a great gray courthouse. Outside stood a stern-looking owl in a powdered wig.

Pieter de Jode II, “A Fool with an Owl and a Woman at a Window,” 1674

“Stop!” cried the owl. “You’ve been impeached!”

“Witch hunt!” said the gingerbread man.

“Twice!” said the owl.

“I’m the most impeached!” boasted the gingerbread man.

“And you’ve been convicted of thirty-four felonies!”

“Thirty-four!” said the gingerbread man. “Another record! I’m winning everything!”

“Get back here, I’m putting you away!”

The gingerbread man laughed. “I’ve outrun two old elephants, a hungry pussy, a horse, a hippo, and I can outrun you,” he said. “Run, run as fast as you can. You can’t catch me, I’m the Gingerbread Man!”

And off he ran.

A little farther down the road, the gingerbread man came upon a donkey standing outside a great white building with a tall dome.

“Stop!” cried the donkey. “You’ve lost the election.”

“I never lose!” said the gingerbread man.

“But we counted the votes,” said the donkey.

“I won by a landslide! Count them again.”

“We counted three times!”

“Then find me some more!”

“Time’s up,” said the donkey, grinning.

Just then, a crowd of animals waving flags came marching down the road.

“They stole the election!” cried the gingerbread man. “We must fight like hell!”

The animals let out a great roar. The donkey brayed and ran for cover.

“Fight! Fight! Fight!” shouted the gingerbread man. The animals stormed the building, but when they looked around for their leader, he was already far down the road.

“Run, run as fast as you can. You can’t catch me, I’m the Gingerbread Man!”

And off he ran, leaving the animals to explain themselves to the police.

17th century print

Soon he reached the edge of a great northern forest, where a polar bear and a moose stood in the snow. Beyond, rose a vast island.

“Beautiful island!” cried the gingerbread man. “I’d like to buy it!”

“It’s not for sale,” said the polar bear.

“Then I’ll take it! It’s just a piece of ice, anyway.” The gingerbread man turned to the moose.

“And how’d you like to become my fifty-first state?”

“I certainly would not!” said the moose.

“And what if I make you an offer you can’t refuse?”

“I can. I refuse.”

“Then I’ll put a tariff on moose meat!” cried the gingerbread man.

The moose and the polar bear looked at each other for a moment and then charged the gingerbread man.

The gingerbread man laughed as he sprinted out of reach. “I’ve outrun two old elephants, a hungry pussy, a horse, a hippo, an owl, a donkey, and I can outrun you. Run, run as fast as you can. You can’t catch me, I’m the Gingerbread Man!”

And off he ran.

By now, a great procession of animals was chasing him. There were elephants and donkeys, pussycats and horses, hippos and owls, giraffes and zebras, moose and polar bears. They all shouted for him to stop, but none could catch him.

And the gingerbread man laughed and laughed.

“Run, run as fast as you can. You can’t catch me, I’m the Gingerbread Man!”

At last, the gingerbread man came to a narrow stretch of rushing water. On the opposite shore was a great desert, with mountains rising in the distance.

The gingerbread man stopped.

He could run very fast but not swim. And behind him came all the animals, drawing ever nearer.

“What shall I do?” he cried.

Ohara Koson, “Fox in the Reeds,” 1938

Just then a fox appeared beside the water.

“Habibi,” said the fox warmly. “You look like you could use a friend.”

“Ha, Bibi?” said the gingerbread man.

The fox smiled and bowed. “At your service. Running from someone?”

“They’re very nasty animals!” said the gingerbread man. “But they can’t catch me.”

“Of course not,” said the fox. “But how do you propose to get across?”

The gingerbread man looked at the water.

“How wide is it?” he asked.

“Very narrow,” said the fox. “It’s called the Strait of Hormuz.”

“Never heard of it,” said the gingerbread man.

“Nothing to worry about,” said the fox. “It’s a quick crossing. In and out before you know it. Climb onto my back and I’ll take you across.”

“Will it be dangerous?” asked the gingerbread man.

“Not in the slightest,” said the fox. “They’ll welcome you with open arms.”

“Will it cost much?”

“Hardly a crumb.”

The gingerbread man thought this sounded like a very good deal, so he climbed onto the fox’s back.

The fox stepped into the water.

Soon the water grew deeper.

“Climb onto my shoulders,” said the fox. “You’ll get wet down there.”

So the gingerbread man climbed onto his shoulders.

The water grew even deeper.

“Climb onto my head,” said the fox. “You’ll be safer up there.”

So the gingerbread man climbed onto his head.

But the current was stronger than it had looked from the shore, and the opposite bank seemed farther away than ever.

“How much farther?” asked the gingerbread man.

“Almost there,” said the fox.

“You said it would be quick!”

“And so it will be,” said the fox. “Now climb onto my nose.”

The gingerbread man climbed onto the fox’s nose. He looked back.

“Run, run as fast as you can—” he began.

But before he could finish, the fox flipped him high up into the air, snapped his mouth shut, and gobbled him down.

And that was the end of the gingerbread man.

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