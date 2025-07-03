a masterpiece painted by my twenty-something self

Tomorrow, July 4th, may be America's Independence Day, but for me, it's also the 20th anniversary of my own declaration of independence from the gatekeepers. I was 28, unpublished, and full of theories about art and independence—earnest and naive, but also prescient about how to reach readers directly.

Here's that story—my first ever online essay—exactly as I wrote it in 2005:

ON THIS DAY seven years ago I set off to hike up a volcano on the Italian island of Stromboli. Stromboli burps up a respectable geyser of fire-rocks as often as every few minutes, and since I thought myself a great Romantic at the time, I felt obliged by my destiny—a rare heroic one, of course—to climb it. For the excursion I packed a bottle of red village-wine and a copy of Nietzsche’s Thus Spoke Zarathustra.

The plan was to pass the night atop the volcano in solitude, murmuring Nietzsche between swigs to the exploding backdrop. The signs I passed on the way up—“Warning, Explosive Volcano, Hike Only with an Authorized Guide” … “No Staying Overnight”—only served to pad my 21-year-old convictions that I was of Byronic blood, a veritable walking volcano destined for fire and flight.

But when I arrived before sunset at the summit, some 3000 feet above sea level, I was both disappointed and relieved to find that a German couple in their late twenties and a family of three, which included a pre-teen, were also there for the night. I also discovered that I would not quite be sleeping at a crater’s mouth. The craters were several hundred feet below and to the northwest of us. The elevation made for spectacular viewing of the fireworks, but after several blasts it was clear I would not be dodging any molten rock; I merely had to endure a dusting of ash and, depending on the wind, an occasional coughing fit due to the yellow sulphurous fumes streaming from the crater.

As for Nietzsche, he didn’t make it out of the backpack. The cold of night came on fast and, after sharing the wine with the German couple, I retired in unromantic fashion to my sleeping bag.

I later devoted a chapter to my hike up Stromboli in what would become my first effort at writing a book. Despite the mellow nature of my night on the volcano, I hyped up the story with an overload of exclamatory adverbs and adjectives, also gleaning whatever symbolic power I could out of fire and explosions to promote the underlying message of the book—that I was a foolhardy but admirable philosopher-drifter whom men should heed and women desire.

I was still what is called “fresh out of college,” which means that I had many vague ideas clogging my head as to what the world was about. I had known for some time that I wanted to write and travel, and I proceeded to do both spastically: I traveled as if a devil were after me, not really seeing anything in the end, and I filled notebooks with mawkish reflections on suffering, insanity, loneliness and the Will, all of which I knew little about.

These journals, which I had been keeping since my sophomore year, were full of capitalized words and exclamation marks, with many of the pages torn where I had applied the pen with particular gusto. Writing was riotous fun at the time, and of course anything I wrote was profound. I would photocopy the journals and then store the originals in a safe at my parents’ house. If a girl were lucky, I might show her several photocopied pages of gibberish, which I always had on hand.

As well as a few awkward poems and some ugly spontaneous-prose rambles, my journals made up the total of my writing history when I first sat down to write a book. It was a book that I was to coauthor at my urgings with my hapless father, who was a published and translated author. We were to alternate chapters, his dealing with the Christian monastic tradition and mine dealing with myself, which I assured him was a splendid subject. Luckily for both of us, the project was aborted soon after conception.

Embarrassing as that early writing may be to me now, it did serve a necessary laxative function. Though the dream of simplicity in prose would forever remain a fantasy, I managed over the following years to void from my writing much of the didactic poses, clichés and false emotion. I realized that I had to approach my craft the way a professional athlete approaches her sport: through sweat and guts.

I was still in the early stages of this massive effort to purge my prose of gas when I turned to the novel, having essentially bypassed the short story (I wrote two); I entered the waters of fiction much the same way studs at the beach enter the sea: charging through the shallows, splashing every wader in proximity and then, after a zestful bellyflop, breaking into a thrashing of the arms that more suggests a shark attack than the front crawl.

I had no technical training in fiction, primarily out of sheer conceit (you teach me?) and defensive stereotyping (writers live, they don’t circle-jerk in classrooms), failings of character that regrettably linger to this day.

As a result, I learned to write the slow hard way, which may in the end be the only way: you write a masterpiece, which you later realize is crap, so you write another masterpiece, which you also later sniff out for what it is, and so you buckle down once more, the fear now growing in you that you might die any day without having written your opus, and in this manner you keep writing and moving from cesspool to cesspool until one day you look around and see that for once the water looks like water; and even if there are a few truffles floating around you, they can at least be fished out with pole and net.

Schooling might have saved me some of those early sewage-phases, but then again the experience of falling from a great height time after time does “build character,” something which no writer, as everyone knows, can have enough of.

What I did not develop alone, however, which I might have developed in a workshop is a sense of proportion, or “staying within your means.” If I first dove into the sea like a charging stud, then when I did finally learn to synchronize my arms and legs, I thought it high time to set off for the next land mass. As a result, the novels I wrote developed into roaring Hydras with two new heads sprouting up every time I lopped one off—monsters of mayhem that have proven about as easy to sell to publishers as around-the-world airline tickets are to agoraphobics. “Submission” is an apt word for describing this process of fattening up the rejection folder.

The second half tomorrow: the declaration, a starry space, and twenty years of hindsight.