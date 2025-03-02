anonymous - Rijksmuseum, Indian miniature, c. 1640 - c.1660

You are an old man sitting at the water’s edge. You are deep into your twilight years, which doesn’t trouble you. Once, you longed to start over: if only I knew then what I know now. But even that time is past. Now, you just want the end to come.

Many decades ago—so long, it feels like another life—you were a stage actor. You saw Oscars in your future. Your peers believed you had what it took. The directors did not. The dream withered.

The years passed and one day you awoke to realize that your life had no purpose. Those fiery ambitions of your distant youth for the big screen, once so full of promise, had faded into distant memories—the unrealized dreams of a stranger. At first, in your waning youthful arrogance, you celebrated your lack of direction. You prided yourself in shedding that vanity, that grand illusion of meaning. But you never filled the void. You merely wallowed in an awareness that you had nothing.

Middle age came and went.

Now here you are, alone. You tell yourself that life was unkind to you, as if life were a parent tasked to nurture you. The people who once cared about you are gone—dead or moved on to other cares. If you collapsed tomorrow, no one would notice. Your death would amount to no more than a blip of demographic data.

With nothing else to do, you pass the hours sitting by the water’s edge. This brings you no pleasure, but then, nothing does. Your days used to be a swamp of failure, regret, and loss, but even that misery has dulled. You welcome the decline into numbness. When couples walk by, you no longer reassure yourself that their love will fail, as yours did. You are as indifferent as the bench you sit on.

Today, as you sit there, a goose paddles toward you. You want to be left alone. But it stays, staring.

“Leave, goose,” you say. “Leave me alone.”

The goose remains. To your surprise, this annoys you. You have not felt anything in a long time, not even annoyance. You shoo it with your arm, but it only cocks its heads.

“Stubborn old thing,” you mutter, standing up to leave.

The next day, the goose returns. Again, you fail to disperse it. This time, you grow angry. You shake your fist. “Damn you, bird, you don’t listen!” People pause and stare—an old man cursing at the goose. You don’t mind. No one has paid attention to you in years.

“Foul fowl!” you shout, which almost makes you smile. You glare at the goose and then, making a V with your fingers, point at your eyes, then at the bird. I’m watching you. Then you walk away, pleased with yourself.

The next day, as you leave your shack, you slip a slice of bread into your pocket. That afternoon, while cursing the goose, you toss it crumbs. A bystander watches you from a distance.

The next day you bring two slices. Another goose has arrived. You feed them both, grumbling and cursing them softly.

“I don’t trust you,” you tell the geese. “I’ve seen The Birds. I know what you’re capable of.” The birds peck away at the breadcrumbs. “What, you haven’t seen The Birds?”

You take it upon yourself to educate them. You recount Hitchcock’s The Birds—how their kin pecked out eyes and clawed schoolchildren.

The next day, more geese arrive. You bring more bread. As you feed them, you elaborate on The Birds—how its simplicity belies mythic and archetypal allusions. You describe the Harpies and the Furies. You propose a Freudian reading: perhaps nature’s violent rebellion stems from a disruption of the Oedipal dynamic between Mitch and his controlling mother.

The following day you conclude your session on The Birds. There are now ducks and swallows and pigeons too. Behind you, a couple sits on the grass, watching. You draw from literary texts. You read the passages you earmarked last night from Metamorphoses, recounting humans transformed into birds as divine punishment. You quote the Gospel of Matthew: Wherever the corpse is, there the vultures will gather.

The next day, you bring an entire loaf. There are dozens of birds now. Today, you inform them, the topic is Aristophanes’ Birds. You hold up the loaf with a faint smile. “Ancient grains,” you announce.

It takes a week to get through the Athenian comedy. By the end, you are bringing bags of bread. The shore before you teems with birds. Behind you, humans sit quietly, listening. They never disturb you. Many are repeat visitors.

Over the following weeks you discuss Black Swan and LadyHawke; animations like Rio and Happy Feet; documentaries like Winged Migration and the March of the Penguins. You recite poetry: Poe’s raven, Coleridge’s albatross, Keats’s nightingale.

The birds press together before you. They do not squawk or flap. They are peaceful, like the humans seated behind you. They all feed from you in their own way.

One morning, you arrive to find the bread already waiting. Volunteers soon organize cartons of it. They ensure there is always enough. But only you distribute it to the birds.

You never address the humans. Only the birds. When you finish, you simply stand and walk away through the parting crowd.

Word spreads. The flocks and crowds multiply. There are profiles on you in national magazines. Clips of your bird talks circulate online. You become a destination, a pilgrimage.

One day, after a meditation on Swan Lake, you stand, signaling the end of the lesson. But instead of departing, you linger.

A stillness settles over birds and humans alike. No one moves. You inhale, standing very upright. Then, for the first time, you bow.

Without a word, you turn and walk away.

The next morning, the bench is empty.

The birds still come. The people still gather. The loaves stand stacked.

No one takes your place.

Share

RELATED TALES: