The outpost was a small house at the end of a residential cul-de-sac that ran flush against the Buffer Zone. Initially, my age made the twelve conscripts stationed there uneasy. They were all eighteen to twenty. Would I be some stern father figure? At thirty, I was a dinosaur to them. This was understandable. When I was eighteen, twentysomethings seemed middle-aged, thirtysomethings downright geriatric.

The army camp commander certainly hoped I had a disciplinarian in me. During a surprise visit, he lined us against the wall.

“This man is thirty years old,” he announced, pausing as if this were profound.

“Mr. Markides,” he continued, “I will give you my mobile number. If they do anything stupid—shouting at the Turks, causing trouble—you call me, okay?”

He never gave me his phone number, probably recognizing the futility of asking me to snitch. He just wanted to remind them there was now an “adult” present.

For a day or two, my presence had a subduing effect. In boot camp, there’d been little distinction between the teenagers and us older conscripts. But here, the conscript officers addressed me in the formal plural—like usted in Spanish or vous in French—and went out of their way to accommodate me. But I didn’t want special treatment. Once they realized I could be just as foulmouthed and juvenile as the rest of them, the niceties dropped and we communicated exclusively through insults and curses.

Coming straight from the austerity of training camp, I was surprised by how cozy the house was. Real bathroom, with toilet and bathtub—not holes in the ground. Kitchen with stovetop and stocked fridge. Living room with couches and TV. Aside from the youth hostel-esque sleeping quarters—rows of stark bunk beds—and the fact that we possessed thirteen assault rifles, machine guns, grenade launchers, rocket launchers, and enough munitions to flatten the neighborhood, it could have passed for a college rental.

But this was no student housing. First, it was tidy—daily chores were mandatory, and slacking cost you furlough. Second, no VCRs or video games. The commander believed conscripts had as much potential for sloth as for squalor. Instead, each outpost got a ping-pong table. There was almost always a game going.

There was also a backyard, with ten young trees newly planted along the perimeter—my first assignment, ordered by the camp commander. For a high-ranking officer, he had remarkably good taste.

Our outpost oversaw two sentry posts: one on an abandoned building rooftop across the street, another two minutes down the road, in the sandbagged back porch of another abandoned house. This second post sat just sixty meters from the Turkish position—about an Olympic pool’s length—and was the least popular. Not because of its proximity to the two Turkish soldiers, but because it was at ground level, behind the building, with no view of the road. No warning if an officer approached for inspection.

view across Green Line of Turkish sentry post from ours

I quickly realized the real threat to the sentries wasn’t across the Buffer Zone—it was behind them. Officers could deny five days of furlough if they caught you reading a magazine or nodding off. I was the only one who actually faced the Buffer Zone from the rooftop post. Everyone else turned their backs to it and kept a wary eye on the road, scanning for officers making rounds.

This pseudo-sentry protocol wasn’t unique to our post—it was standard across all 300 kilometers of the Buffer Zone. And not without reason. The military situation hadn’t changed since 1974. With Cyprus now in the EU and Turkey angling to join, renewed state-level aggression was inconceivable. Month after month, year after year, decade after decade, this frozen standoff had eroded any belief among conscripts that their sentry duty mattered.

The 2004 opening of crossing points only deepened the absurdity. Turkish soldiers and settlers couldn’t cross, but Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot conscripts could. On Tuesday, you might be posted behind sandbags and camo barrels with a fully automatic rifle and five loaded magazines—and on Wednesday, you could stroll across the Dead Zone in shorts and flip-flops.

TO BE CONTINUED

