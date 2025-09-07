Part 4 of a series on my time as a sentry on the Buffer Zone in Cyprus. Read Part 1 - Combat School - HERE.

“When I first got here, I was always staring out, aiming the spotlight at every sound,” one conscript told me, gesturing toward the Buffer Zone. “Now I don’t even look. There’s nothing there. That’s why it’s called the Dead Zone.” No doubt, the idea that Turkish commandos might crawl across, knives between their teeth in a vanguard midnight wave of another invasion, was ludicrous. The only human activity came from the U.N.: a truck trundling past every few hours, blue flag fluttering, or a peacekeeper in powder-blue tracksuit jogging at dawn. Among U.N. missions, Cyprus was a plum assignment.

But the conscript was wrong. The Dead Zone was anything but dead: it teemed with life. Both sentry posts made prime birdwatching perches. Our orders were to “monitor and report all enemy activity over land and airspace,” though neither post had binoculars. I brought my own. They proved useful for identifying Turkish helicopters along the Kyrenia range—activity we were obliged to report—but I mostly trained them on kestrels, hooded crows, flycatchers, buntings, and sparrows.

The snakes were still hibernating, but hedgehogs, hares, foxes, and agama lizards emerged daily. At dusk, before the bats and owls took over, marsh frogs launched into Wagner. Stray dogs and cats roamed the Green Line, accounting for the unsettling sounds that occasionally pierced the night silence. Now and then you might witness a kill. It was no Serengeti, but I did see several cats stalk and fell hapless songbirds that had foolishly left the safety of trees.

Several conscripts had befriended a stray retriever, tossing her uneaten rations and bringing her to the rooftop posts. The commander learned of this and wasn’t pleased: dogs were forbidden. The conscripts insisted they’d never fed her, even claiming they threw rocks to keep her away, but the truth was obvious.

An officer eventually loaded the retriever into a van and dropped her off a dozen miles off. Days later she returned. A week later she was dumped a hundred miles away in the Troodos mountains. As far as I know, she never came back. It was too bad. Soldiers are more known for cruelty to animals: the previous year a few cretins set a puppy on fire and filmed its yelping death-throes on their phones. These conscripts, by contrast, deserved commendation, not reprimand, for showing affection to a stray.

Still, her exile may have been mercy. She was the only bitch in the neighborhood, and local dogs hounded her mercilessly, constantly mounting her—or trying to, like the comic little terrier who lacked the stature for the job (or a stepladder) but never quit. The terrier was harmless enough, but one stray, a hulking mongrel, was more dangerous.

One afternoon, as I stood guard on the ground-level outpost, the mutt mounted her on the U.N. road. Anyone who has witnessed dogs mate knows the mechanics: the male can’t withdraw immediately after climax due to his penis swelling, locking the pair in what’s called a ‘copulatory tie.’ Five minutes to an hour must pass before they can separate.

This mongrel either lacked the brains for it or didn’t give a damn. As soon as he finished, he turned to go. Now facing opposite directions, but still attached, he tugged forward several times—ineffectively and surely painfully to both. Finally, in a moment I’ll never forget, he bolted down the road at full sprint, towing the poor bitch, who helplessly scrabbled at the dirt, yelping, as she was dragged hundreds of yards by his swollen penis.

In my two months on the Green Line, I was never more tempted to use my gun.

