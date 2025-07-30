Last summer I ran a series of essays covering my time in Cypriot boot camp in 2007. This summer, I’m keeping up the tradition—with a new series about my stint as a sentry that followed. I was stationed in Nicosia, on the Green Line: the island’s partition between the Greek Cypriot south and the Turkish Cypriot north. Think of it as Cyprus’s version of the Korean DMZ.

Why is this relevant now? Europe is rearming, and yet another American president is bending over for Netanyahu and the neocons to unzip and satisfy their bloodlust. The chill of World War III is in the air. Some think it’s already started, with Ukraine as the first front. Others say it’s still to come. Whatever the case, the God of War is among us again. It’s a tossup who’ll finish off the human species first: us or A.I.

Meanwhile, just two hundred miles east of Cyprus, an entire population—mostly children—is being starved, baited with aid, then gunned down (“mowing the lawn,” to use the official rhetoric). The usual propagandists and bought shills can try to deflect and deny but the world can see it on livestream. It’s grotesque. And as a citizen of the nation that funds, defends, and enables this horror, it’s what I should be writing about.

Instead, I offer you army satire I wrote decades ago.

And that, dear reader, is what you call avoidance.

In my defense, satire is a piss-take of official dogma—and we sure as hell need more of that. As H.L. Mencken wrote: “All the great villainies of history, from the murder of Abel onward, have been perpetrated by sober men, chiefly by Teetotalers.”

A death cult of sober, somber men goosestepping through the centuries.

Don’t fall for their shit.

Enough preamble. I’ll be posting the serialized account of my time as a guard every Wednesday and Sunday.

For the rest of you—welcome to combat school. It begins Sunday at 08:04 EST.