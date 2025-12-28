Mostly Myth



Grimalkin
Dec 28

All things must pass, but I will miss reading about your time in the Cypriot army. You have a wonderful way of describing the nonsense often involved in soldiering. Do you ever think the two sides will ever unite? Peace be with you, Constantine, and please continue posting here.

1 reply by Constantine Markides
George
Dec 28

I have thoroughly enjoyed this series, as someone who has always wondered what I would have to "endure" should I ever decide to move to Cyprus (I'm a citizen). I hope you kept a souvenir or two of your time there.

1 reply by Constantine Markides
2 more comments...

