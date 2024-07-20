Mythery Loves Company

Home
Notes
Rogues Gallery
In Second Person
Archive
About
The Barbarous and the Bloodthirsty
why Cyprus is the most surreal place on the planet today
  
Constantine Markides
24
The Flag in Red, White, and Blood
This weekend, in unison like an ancient Greek chorus, prominent liberals and Democrats tweeted that they were deeply distressed to hear about the…
  
Constantine Markides
10
Rogue 7 - James Joyce
The 12 types of people who should not read Ulysses
  
Constantine Markides
12
Assange Unbound
An ancient primer on the modern threat to journalism
  
Constantine Markides
8

June 2024

When Bronze is the Purple Heart of Swimming
U.S. Olympic Swim Trials: where dreams are squashed
  
Constantine Markides
10
The Rolling Stones Afterparty
“You start out playing rock’n’roll so you can have sex and do drugs, but you end up doing drugs so you can still play rock’n’roll and have sex.” -Mick…
  
Constantine Markides
15

May 2024

Nine Suggestions for Virility and Virality
Bernard Shaw once remarked, “If you teach a man anything, he will never learn.” You must implement these practices. You don’t need talent for success on…
  
Constantine Markides
7
How to Win Subscribers & Influence Influencers
the only post you need to lead you to success
  
Constantine Markides
25
Rogue 6 - Paul Auster
“I helped occupy one of the campus buildings, was roughed up by the cops and spent a night in jail, but mostly I was a bystander, a sympathetic fellow…
  
Constantine Markides
12
Grab My Pussy
A love letter to leopard print
Published on The Spotted Dick  

April 2024

"Mama, what's the F-word?"
toddler wisdom
  
Constantine Markides
32
The Great American Blinding
Look on my Eclipse, ye Unmighty, and despair!
  
Constantine Markides
15
© 2024 Constantine Markides
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture