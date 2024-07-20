Mythery Loves Company
The Barbarous and the Bloodthirsty
why Cyprus is the most surreal place on the planet today
Jul 20
Constantine Markides
The Flag in Red, White, and Blood
This weekend, in unison like an ancient Greek chorus, prominent liberals and Democrats tweeted that they were deeply distressed to hear about the…
Jul 15
Constantine Markides
Rogue 7 - James Joyce
The 12 types of people who should not read Ulysses
Jul 10
Constantine Markides
Assange Unbound
An ancient primer on the modern threat to journalism
Jul 4
Constantine Markides
June 2024
When Bronze is the Purple Heart of Swimming
U.S. Olympic Swim Trials: where dreams are squashed
Jun 20
Constantine Markides
The Rolling Stones Afterparty
“You start out playing rock’n’roll so you can have sex and do drugs, but you end up doing drugs so you can still play rock’n’roll and have sex.” -Mick…
Jun 12
Constantine Markides
May 2024
Nine Suggestions for Virility and Virality
Bernard Shaw once remarked, “If you teach a man anything, he will never learn.” You must implement these practices. You don’t need talent for success on…
May 29
Constantine Markides
How to Win Subscribers & Influence Influencers
the only post you need to lead you to success
May 23
Constantine Markides
Rogue 6 - Paul Auster
“I helped occupy one of the campus buildings, was roughed up by the cops and spent a night in jail, but mostly I was a bystander, a sympathetic fellow…
May 16
Constantine Markides
Grab My Pussy
A love letter to leopard print
Published on The Spotted Dick
May 2
April 2024
"Mama, what's the F-word?"
toddler wisdom
Apr 24
Constantine Markides
The Great American Blinding
Look on my Eclipse, ye Unmighty, and despair!
Apr 18
Constantine Markides
